Parents claim their kindergartner was sexually assaulted by another kindergartner

The parents of a 6-year-old southern Illinois girl are suing local school officials, alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by another kindergartner during recess.

The lawsuit names the Edwardsville School District 7 as the defendant and accuses the school district of being negligent in its supervision of students during recess.

The Glen Carbon girl's parents contend that she told them in February 2019 that a male student in her kindergarten class had forcibly kissed her and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions during recess.

Their suit seeks $50,000, legal costs and other damages as determined by the court.