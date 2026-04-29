Parents of Loyola student killed in Chicago shooting want justice: 'She really mattered'

The Brief Sheridan Gorman’s parents faced the man accused of killing her as he pleaded not guilty in a Chicago courtroom Wednesday. Prosecutors say Jose Medina hid near Tobey Prinz Beach, then shot Gorman as she walked with friends last month. The family is asking the public not to politicize her death as the case draws national attention tied to immigration policy.



The parents of a Loyola University Chicago freshman came face to face Wednesday with the man accused of killing their daughter, as he pleaded not guilty in a packed courtroom weeks after the shooting near Tobey Prinz Beach.

Family and friends filled the room as Jose Medina, 26, appeared for arraignment. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman while she was walking with friends along the lakefront in March.

The case has drawn national attention tied to immigration policy and public safety debates. Gorman’s parents say that focus pulls attention away from what they are dealing with day to day.

"Today is a step forward, but let’s not pretend it’s anything more than that," her father, Thomas Gorman, said. "An arraignment is not justice. It’s the beginning of a long process, and our family will be here every single step of the way until there is a full accountability for what was done to our daughter, Sheridan."

What prosecutors say happened

Prosecutors say Medina was hiding near Tobey Prinz Beach before stepping out and firing at Gorman and her group as they tried to run.

Gorman was shot and killed at the scene.

Investigators said video evidence helped trace Medina to his apartment, where police recovered a gun wrapped in a ski mask near his bed.

RELATED: Venezuelan migrant charged in Loyola student's killing enters plea

Who Medina is

Medina is described as a Venezuelan national who entered the United States in 2023 after being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Federal officials have accused him of being unlawfully present in the country and possessing a firearm.

Court records show he had an active warrant tied to a 2023 shoplifting case at the time of his arrest.

His public defenders say he has a developmental disability linked to a prior gunshot wound to the head.

What her family is saying

As the case gains attention, Gorman’s family says they do not want her death used as a political argument.

"We’re not interested in slogans, we’re not interested in political spin," Thomas Gorman said. "We are interested in only one thing, to make sure that this does not happen to another family."

He described what that loss looks like at home.

"It’s an empty seat at the table, it is silence where there used to be laughter," he said. "It’s waking up every day, knowing that your child is gone. And nothing is going to change that."

Her mother, Jessica Gorman, fought through tears as she thanked people for their support.

"We just want to thank, we just want to thank this entire nation for all their thoughts and their prayers," she said. "Our daughter was beautiful on the inside and out. She really mattered. And we’re going to get justice for her."

What happens next

Prosecutors requested a DNA swab during the hearing.

Medina remains held at Cook County Jail. His next court date is set for June 1 after an earlier delay tied to a tuberculosis diagnosis.