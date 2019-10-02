Parishioners on Northwest Side say 'miracle' funding will save church

Parishioners at a Northwest Side church say they are experiencing another miracle. They say they have enough money to pay off their debt.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church has been called a place for miracles after a painting appeared to show the Virgin Mary crying. Hundreds came from all over to see it.

The praise was short lived, because days later in September the church learned the historic building would be foreclosed on and sold for $2.5 million. Now, the church wants to reverse the decision.

"Miracles have happened where funds have been brought up...to make our parish remain on Diversey Avenue,” said John Karamitsos of the Holy Trinity Parish Counsel.

If the judge allows it, it would not be the first time parishioners have experienced a miracle like this.

In December of 2018, there were protests to save the church and at the last minute, donors raised enough money to save it from the auction block.

A hearing is set for Friday afternoon where parishioners will present their argument before Judge Timothy Barnes to stop the sale.