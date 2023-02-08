Park Manor residents warned about recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued an alert for people in the Park Manor neighborhood after four recent armed robberies.
In each incident, two to three males approach a victim and flash handguns before demanding their property, according to a CPD community alert.
The suspects then flee the scene on foot or in a vehicle.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The robberies have taken place at the following times and locations:
- At 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 7100 block of South Prairie Avenue
- At 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 7100 block of South State Street
- At 8:!5 p.m. on Feb 4 in the 7300 block of South Michigan Avenue
- At 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the 7000 block of South Michigan Avenue
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.