Park Manor residents warned about recent armed robberies

Chicago police issued an alert for people in the Park Manor neighborhood after four recent armed robberies.

In each incident, two to three males approach a victim and flash handguns before demanding their property, according to a CPD community alert.

The suspects then flee the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

The robberies have taken place at the following times and locations:

At 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 26 in the 7100 block of South Prairie Avenue

At 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 7100 block of South State Street

At 8:!5 p.m. on Feb 4 in the 7300 block of South Michigan Avenue

At 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the 7000 block of South Michigan Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.