Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies

Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.

The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:

Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue

At 8 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue

At 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the 300 block of East 70th Street

At 6:30 a.m. on Halloween in the 6900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.