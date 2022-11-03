Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies.
In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
The robberies occurred at the following times and locations:
- Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue
- At 8 a.m. on Oct. 28 in the 6900 block of South Wabash Avenue
- At 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 in the 300 block of East 70th Street
- At 6:30 a.m. on Halloween in the 6900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.