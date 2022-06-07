Park Manor, Woodlawn residents warned about armed carjackings in June

Residents in Park Manor and Woodlawn are being warned about a series of armed carjackings in June, according to Chicago police.

In each incident, two male suspects approached the victim while they were sitting inside their vehicle, police said.

The suspects then displayed handguns and demanded the car keys and the victim's wallet before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In at least one of the incidents, the suspects were using a white Jeep, police said.

The incidents occurred in:

7000 block of South State Street on June 5, 2022 at 3:15 a.m.;

7400 block of South Wabash Avenue on June 5, 2022 at 4:40 a.m.; and

6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue on June 5, 2022 at 5:45 a.m.

Police said the suspects were Black males between 20 and 25-years-old, wearing black sweatshirts and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.