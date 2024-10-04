7-Eleven clerk in Park Ridge robbed at knifepoint; no suspects in custody

article

Park Ridge police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 814 Higgins Rd. around 1:08 a.m. when a man entered the store and confronted the clerk while brandishing a knife. The suspect demanded cash from the register as well as the clerk’s personal wallet.

After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading westbound.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 in height. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a black puffy jacket with fur around the hood, blue jeans, black shoes and white rubber gloves.

He was also carrying a gray backpack at the time of the robbery.

The Park Ridge Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 847-318-5256.