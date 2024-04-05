Park Ridge 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint; offender still at large

Park Ridge police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Friday.

At about 12:32 a.m., Park Ridge police responded to the 7-11 store located at 814 Higgins Rd. for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with the store clerk who said that a male offender entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk complied, and the offender exited the store. He was last seen running eastbound on foot, police said.

The offender is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-seven. He was wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and clear plastic gloves over his hands.

Detectives are currently working to access video surveillance footage from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5256.