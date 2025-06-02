Community rallies to save beloved science store from closure

The Brief American Science & Surplus, a nostalgic science store with locations in Park Ridge, Geneva, and Milwaukee, is at risk of closing due to rising costs and online competition. Owner Patrick Meyer launched a GoFundMe to help cover expenses like downsizing, software upgrades, and vendor payments — raising over $130,000 so far. Meyer, who started at the store at age 16, hopes to reach a $200,000 goal to keep the beloved business alive.



A beloved science store is on the brink of closure in Park Ridge, but with the community's support, it just might defy the odds.

What we know:

Thousands of people across the city and suburbs know and love American Science & Surplus.

Its slogan, "Incredible stuff, unbelievable prices," has stood the test of time.

The store, which is steeped in nostalgia, is a haven for educators, creators, and gadget enthusiasts. For 88 years, the business — with locations in Park Ridge, Geneva and Milwaukee — has welcomed generations of curious minds, from children preparing science fair projects to hobbyists tinkering with at-home experiments.

However, owner Patrick Meyer, who bought the business in 2012, said rising operational costs, growing competition from online retailers, and soaring shipping rates have pushed the company to a crossroads.

Meyer said he needs to downsize the warehouse, upgrade the store’s software, and pay off vendors.

"Unfortunately, competition online has gotten steeper and steeper from Amazon and Temu and all the big boys," Meyer explained. "When you're making money, banks give you money. When you're not making money, banks don't like to give you money."

Less than two weeks ago, he launched a GoFundMe campaign and has since been overwhelmed by the community’s outpouring of support.

So far, it has raised more than $130,000. Meyer's goal is to raise $200,000—in an effort to keep discovery alive for years to come.

"It's been phenomenal. We call them ‘surpies’ and that's the people who frequent American Science, who like to buy the surplus side of things, who have been our customers for a long time. We always have a great relationship with them, but it's usually they show us what they made from our stuff and things like that. We help them out with their projects, science fairs. So asking for the donation was difficult," Meyer said. "It gets a little tough to talk about when you try and ask the community for help, and they've just been so wonderful, it's been fantastic. I can't thank people enough for it."

For Meyer, American Science & Surplus is more than just a business — it’s where he got his start at age 16, back when the store was located on Northwest Highway in Chicago.

He’s been with the company ever since, ultimately purchasing it in 2012.

What's next:

This Friday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Geneva and on Saturday, June 7 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in Park Ridge, American Science & Surplus is hosting 'Science Night Fundraisers' to continue its effort to raise money and keep their legacy alive.

The events will feature auctions, music, live demos, and experiments.

American Science & Surplus is located at 33W361 Roosevelt Road in Geneva and 27 North Northwest Highway in Park Ridge.