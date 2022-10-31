Expand / Collapse search

Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween

Park Ridge
Park Ridge house transforms into pirate heaven for Halloween

PARK RIDGE, Ill. - For 17 years, Park Ridge resident Ken Hogue has been spending weeks each October turning his house and front yard into pirate heaven.

There is a pirate ship, a pirate graveyard and lots of pirate booty.

"My son decided he really liked Pirates of the Caribbean. And we used to do some really spooky stuff, a little too spooky. So we started doing the pirates, and it just kept growing from year to year," said Hogue.

The little trick-or-treaters line up for candy while their moms and dads get something a wee bit stronger.

But that's not the only house taking Halloween seriously.

Across the street, there was a dancing dragon.

And around the corner — the house from the movie Encanto.

While there were plenty of adults in costume, Halloween is really about the kids, and of course the candy.