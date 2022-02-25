Park Ridge man charged with robbing two workers at Portillo's at gunpoint

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing two workers in the Portillo's drive-thru in suburban Niles last September.

Niles police responded to the armed robbery at the Portillo's located at 8832 W. Dempster St. on Sept. 20, at about 12:19 p.m.

Two suspects displayed handguns to two female workers in the drive-thru lane outside, police said.

The suspects took money belts from the order takers. The belts had about $300-$400 in each of them.

The suspects then fled on foot.

On Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m., Niles Detectives arrested one suspect in connection to the incident.

Connor Erskine, 20, of Park Ridge, was taken into custody at a residence in Wheaton.

Detectives identified themselves and told Erskine that he was under arrest. Erskine allegedly resisted police.

He also allegedly had a firearm on him at the time of the arrest.

Once at the Niles Police Department, authorities say Erskine allegedly implicated himself in the incident.

Erskine was charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and three counts of aggravated resisting.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Erskine.