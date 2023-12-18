Park Ridge man punched delivery driver at Tony's Fresh Market during argument: police

article

A Cook County man is accused of punching a delivery driver who was stocking shelves at a suburban supermarket last month.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Tony's Finer Foods, located at 8900 N. Greenwood Avenue, in Niles.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was making a delivery to the business and stocking items on a shelf when he was approached by 18-year-old Michael A. Soto, of Park Ridge.

Soto allegedly asked the victim a question regarding the location of a product at the store and the victim told Soto that he didn't work there.

The two then engaged in an argument that escalated to Soto allegedly punching the victim in the head numerous times.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Police identified Soto through surveillance video footage and he was taken into custody on Friday.

Soto has been charged with aggravated battery in a public place. He attended a pre-trial detention hearing on Saturday.

No additional information was made available.