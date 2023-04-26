Park Ridge native has high hopes for NFL Draft

A suburban football player will learn his fate Thursday in the NFL draft.

The 21-year-old Park Ridge native is expected to be picked in the first round of this year's draft.

With ties to Green Bay, does he care where he plays?

"Nowhere, just hoping to get drafted, and wherever that is, it's out of my control and I’ll just get started," said Peter Skoronski.

But this six-foot-four top offensive lineman, who has called Northwestern home in recent years, may have a new field to play on as early as Thursday — if he’s drafted in the first round.

"Good, good. Ready to know where I’m going and I'm just excited to live in the moment and just to have a new team and get started," said Skoronski.

So how did he get here?

Besides hard work and dedication, Skoronski says you have to fit a genetic profile, especially as an offensive lineman.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

And he does. His grandpa was Green Bay Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champ Bob Skoronski.

"Obviously grew up a Packers fan and always kind of desired to follow in his footsteps and play in the NFL someday," said Skoronski.

Coach Dan O’Brien still remembers seeing Skoronski walk onto the field.

"Even in sixth grade, right, he was one of the bigger kids out there. But his footwork and his athleticism at a size like that for the young age he was, was pretty amazing," said O'Brien.

After a couple of years of coaching him, O'Brien followed Peter’s performance to Maine South High School and at Northwestern.

So, what happens if this Green Bay Packers fan gets a call from the Bears?

"Will be awesome. Obviously, I've grown up in Chicago and it would be cool to play for the hometown team," said Peter. "I’m not caught up in the rivalry in that sense."

As you can imagine, Park Ridge will be watching the draft Thursday night. The Harp and Fiddle will be hosting a watch party.

