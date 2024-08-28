Park Ridge sneaker store hit by smash-and-grab burglars, dramatic video shows

The Brief A group of burglars used a stolen Jeep SUV to crash into HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear in Park Ridge, stealing merchandise. The burglars arrived in a white Dodge Durango, grabbed gym shoes and other items, then fled the scene. This is the third burglary at the store since it opened in January 2024; police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A group of burglars took merchandise from a Park Ridge shoe store early Wednesday morning after using a stolen vehicle to crash into the front of the building.

At around 4:07 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at HQ Chicago Sneaker and Streetwear, located at 137 N. Northwest Hwy. At the scene, they found a Jeep SUV had been driven through the front of the store.

After the Jeep crashed into the store, a white Dodge Durango pulled up and several people got out, entered the store and stole a large amount of merchandise. The burglars then fled in the Durango, leaving the Jeep behind.

Police confirmed the Jeep had been stolen from Park Ridge before the incident.

This marks the third burglary at the store since it opened in January 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5256.