Parolee charged with gun possession, resisting officer in Uptown

article

A Gresham man on parole was arrested Sunday after police saw him on surveillance cameras in an alleged drug deal in Uptown.

Anthony Hawkins, 34, is charged with illegal gun possession and resisting an officer, Chicago police said.

Hawkins, who had an active arrest warrant, was seen by officers surveilling a “narcotics hot spot” through POD video cameras about 6 p.m., police said.

Police identified him and called in officers to the 5000 block of North Winthrop Avenue, where Hawkins was arrested after allegedly resisting officers, police said.

Officers allegedly found a gun on him, police said.

Hawkins was wanted for forfeiting his bond in a criminal trespass to vehicle charge from August 2019, according to court records. He was on parole for a drug charge and ID theft charge.

He is due in court Monday afternoon.