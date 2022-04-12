1 dead, 2 injured after porch collapse on Chicago's South Side

Chicago firefighters responded Tuesday to a porch collapse at an apartment building on the South Side.

The building is located in the 3400 block of W. Jackson Blvd. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Three men were pulled from the rubble after a part of the building's roof fell on the porch around 4:15 p.m., officials said.

A man, 53, was pulled from under "heavy stone debris" and pronounced dead, officials said.

Another man, 68, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with "crush injuries" and was listed in critical condition, officials said.

A third man, 32, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken left leg and injured back, officials said. His condition was stabilized.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury while responding to the scene.

The building is estimated to be about 100 years old.

No further details were immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.