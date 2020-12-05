Parts of I-290 closed after IDOT truck hit by bullets

Illinois State Police say that an Illinois Department of Transportation truck was struck by bullets three times Saturday morning and then run off the road at Independence and I-290.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:13 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the IDOT worker to Mt. Sinai Hospital with minor injuries.

ISP says that two vehicles were shooting at each other and the IDOT truck was hit in the crossfire.

Authorities say I-290 eastbound is shutdown from Cicero to Independence while Illinois State police investigate the situation.

It is unknown at this time when the roads will reopen.

Police do not have a suspect car description at this time.

This is the second shooting to occur on the Eisenhower Expressway in the last 24 hours. A person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway just east of the Jane Byrne Interchange.