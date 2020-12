A person was shot and killed Friday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway just east of the Jane Byrne Interchange.

The person was dead on arrival about 1:30 p.m. on the inbound I-290 near Clinton Street, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Illinois State Police said all inbound traffic was being diverted off the expressway at Canal Street as of 2:10 p.m.