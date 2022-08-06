WATCH: Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood

A bus driver was taken into custody on Saturday after his party bus sideswiped about 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood.

Chicago police said the driver was heading south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. Saturday when he started hitting cars.

Video taken by a witness shows the Black Label Party Bus heading straight for the witness' car with no attempt to avoid a collision. Then the party bus swerves through the crowded street and slams into several cars on camera.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

No one was hurt.

The party bus was pulled over near Recreation and Lake Shore Drive, and the driver was taken into custody.