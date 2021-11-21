Passenger in ride-share vehicle dies after being ejected from SUV in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast

A passenger in a ride-share vehicle is dead after being ejected from the vehicle in a crash on Jean Baptiste DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Gold Coast.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a female driver in a red Sedan struck a Toyota SUV from the rear that was traveling southbound, police said.

The impact caused the Toyota to flip onto its side, ejecting a 46-year-old man, who was a passenger in the ride-share vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Another person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to a spokesperson from the Chicago Fire Department.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.