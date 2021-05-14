Passenger injured in Indiana road rage shooting, no suspect in custody

A passenger was injured following a road rage shooting in Lake County, Indiana Thursday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a 911 call of shots fired from a vehicle on I-80/94 eastbound near Cline Ave.

When troopers arrived, they found a white Jeep Cherokee parked on the left (inside) shoulder occupied by a male and a female.

Police say the vehicle had been shot several times on the passenger side.

The female passenger sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

According to the investigation, a black four-door Ford passenger car was eastbound on I-80/94 as was the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was reported to have been following the Jeep at a close distance and was attempting to pass.

The driver of the Jeep sped up to get away from the Ford when the driver of the Ford pulled alongside of the Jeep, rolled down the driver’s window and began to shoot at the Jeep, striking it several times, authorities said.

If anyone has information as it relates to a possible suspect or suspect vehicle information, please contact the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division at 219-696-6242 and request to speak to a detective.