Passenger killed, another injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Lake View

A 31-year-old man was killed in a car crash on Lake Shore Drive near Chicago's Lake View neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say an SUV switched lanes while traveling southbound on Lake Shore Drive just after 7 a.m. when a white SUV traveling the same direction struck the car.

The crash occurred near West Irving Park Road. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

A 36-year-old man was driving the SUV that was struck. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The passenger was transported to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.