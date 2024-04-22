Passenger met by law enforcement at O'Hare following disruption on flight

A passenger disturbance unfolded during a flight from Vancouver to Chicago on Monday afternoon.

According to a United Airlines spokesperson, flight 1868 departed from Vancouver International Airport bound for O'Hare International Airport when the incident took place.

Upon landing at O'Hare, law enforcement officials met the disruptive passenger and escorted them off the aircraft.

Subsequently, other passengers routinely disembarked the plane.

No further details were made available.