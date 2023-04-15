Passenger shot inside car on Chicago's Northwest Side

A passenger was critically wounded in a shooting while traveling in a car on Chicago's Northwest Side in Hermosa.

Police say the 23-year-old man was sitting passenger in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Grand Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital by the driver of the car. He was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Investigators say the driver was very uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.