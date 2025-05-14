Passport verification at Illinois facilities hit with temporary outage

The Brief A nationwide outage disrupted U.S. passport verification services at Illinois DMV facilities on Wednesday, according to state officials. The outage did not affect airports, but residents were advised to call ahead before visiting DMVs as services and hours may be impacted. A new process was put in place, allowing officials to process U.S. passports and other immigration documents at DMV facilities.



U.S. passport verification at Illinois facilities was unavailable briefly on Wednesday due to a nationwide outage, state officials announced.

What we know:

Illinois Secretary of State Alexic Giannoulias alerted residents of the outage around 9:30 a.m.

The passport verification outage is not impacting airports.

Around 11 a.m., Secretary of State officials released the following statement, saying service had been restored:

"We activated a process that we put in place to enable us to process U.S. passports and immigration documents from other countries at our DMV facilities. We are not experiencing any delays at our DMVs as a result," the statement read.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

What you can do:

Prior to service being restored, Giannoulias advised those needing to go to the DMV to call ahead because services and hours may be impacted.

Big picture view:

Recently, there have been long lines at DMVs across Illinois as residents try to obtain their REAL IDs.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) started enforcing the requirement for REAL IDs on May 7.

Travelers flying without a REAL ID can use their passport, but even without that there are still alternatives to the new requirement, though they just might add delays to your trip and aren't guaranteed to work.

Passengers will be required to fill out TSA Form 415, also known as a Certification of Identity form, and if the TSA officials are able to confirm the details given to them, passengers will be allowed to go through the security checkpoint and board their flight. Passengers who go this route may be subject to additional pat-downs, questioning or other extra security screening.