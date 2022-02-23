Patton Elementary School teachers in Riverdale plan to strike March 8
CHICAGO - Teachers at Patton Elementary in Riverdale are planning to go on strike March 8.
The announcement was made following an emergency Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
A statement from the union says, in part:
"We've persisted for over eight months to come to an agreement through the formal bargaining process."
The next mediation session is scheduled for Friday.