Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
11
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:24 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Patton Elementary School teachers in Riverdale plan to strike March 8

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Riverdale
FOX 32 Chicago

Patton Elementary School teachers to strike March 8

Teachers at Patton Elementary in Riverdale are planning to go on strike March 8.

CHICAGO - Teachers at Patton Elementary in Riverdale are planning to go on strike March 8.

The announcement was made following an emergency Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

A statement from the union says, in part:

"We've persisted for over eight months to come to an agreement through the formal bargaining process."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The next mediation session is scheduled for Friday.