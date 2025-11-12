Patty Garcia launches bid to replace Rep. “Chuy" Garcia after sudden exit

The Brief Patty Garcia, chief of staff to Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, is the only Democratic candidate running to replace him in Illinois’ 4th Congressional District after his abrupt, last-minute withdrawal. Critics say Garcia effectively "crowned" his successor, while Patty Garcia insists she’s proud of her service but is running as her own candidate. Garcia launched her campaign in Cicero with a pro-immigrant, anti-ICE message, as Republican Lupe Castillo and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (considering an independent bid) eye the race.



The race to replace longtime Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia in the U.S. House is underway, marked by questions over how Garcia chose to step aside.

What we know:

Patty Garcia, Garcia’s chief of staff, is the lone Democratic candidate running to represent Illinois’ 4th Congressional District.

She officially launched her campaign Wednesday in Cicero — one of the epicenters of aggressive immigration enforcement — with a message focused on immigration reform.

Patty Garcia’s candidacy has already drawn scrutiny because of how she entered the race. There is no familial relation between Patty and Rep Garcia.

Rep. Garcia had been running for reelection, holding fundraisers and circulating petitions until the final hours of the filing deadline. He abruptly withdrew on the last day, announcing he would not seek another term.

His chief of staff, who appeared to have advance notice of the decision, quickly mobilized a campaign and became the only Democratic candidate prepared to file.

Critics, including Ald. Raymond Lopez, have accused Garcia of "crowning" his successor rather than allowing voters a real choice. Patty Garcia, meanwhile, said she’s proud of her work for Garcia but emphasized she’s her own candidate.

What's next:

At her campaign launch, Patty delivered a strongly pro-immigrant, anti-ICE message. On the Republican side, Lupe Castillo — who has previously challenged Chuy Garcia — is running again.

In addition, 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez has said he’s considering an independent bid.