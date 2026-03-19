Woman stabs, critically injures man on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man was critically wounded in a stabbing during a domestic-related incident on Chicago’s South Side. Police say a woman he knew stabbed him twice in the back during a fight. He remains in critical condition while the woman was hospitalized with a hand injury and no charges have been announced.



A man was stabbed and critically wounded by a woman Wednesday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The 29-year-old was fighting with a woman he knew just before 9 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Harvard Avenue, according to police.

The woman attacked him with a knife and stabbed him twice in the back. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman was also cut on her left hand. She was taken to Roseland Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the relationship between the suspect and victim. There is no word on any potential charges.