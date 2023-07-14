PAWS Chicago launches mobile vet clinic to provide animal care in underserved neighborhoods

PAWS Chicago, a renowned animal welfare organization, has introduced a new mobile vet clinic aimed at bringing vital care to pets in underserved areas of the city.

The mobile clinic will offer free preventative care and treatment and will primarily serve the Englewood, West Englewood, Woodlawn, and Back of the Yards neighborhoods starting next month.

To kick off its services, the clinic began operating Friday with a two-day clinic event.

The establishment of the mobile clinic aligns with PAWS Chicago's mission to put an end to the cycle of homeless pets. By providing accessible care directly to these communities, PAWS hopes to make a significant impact on animal welfare and contribute to their goal of ensuring a brighter future for all pets.