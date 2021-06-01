PAWS Chicago needs homes for 350 kittens this summer

While many Chicago families are set with their pandemic pets, there are a lot of animals still in need of loving homes.

PAWS Chicago is launching a new challenge for this summer - finding homes for 350 kittens.

Starting June 1 through September 30, PAWS is asking the Chicago community to help them reach the goal by adopting a pair of kittens.

"There are so many benefits to adopting kittens in pairs," said Erin Mayes, Assistant Director of Feline Behavior. "Kittens crave constant stimulation and are likely to behave better with a playmate. Plus, another cat in the home provides enrichment and entertainment when you are away or sleeping."

Ralph (PAWS Chicago)

The organization says "kitten season," a phenomenon that occurs every year from the onset of warm temperatures in the spring through the fall, brings an influx of mother cats and their litters into shelters. These litters, along with animals that are already homeless, face the risk of euthanasia at open admission shelters.

To help clear space for the anticipated flood of animals, PAWS Chicago is also seeking temporary foster homes. The shelter says all experience levels are welcome to become fosters.

PAWS has also put together a resource guide for community members who stumble upon a litter of newly born kittens, and for those who require bottle feeding.