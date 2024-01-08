'Slice to Meet You': PAWS Chicago's pizza fundraiser returns for shelter pets

Chicago's animal shelters are facing an unprecedented surge in pet intake, with stray dog admissions alone climbing by six percent in the past year and a staggering 22 percent rise since 2021.

To cater to the growing shelter population, PAWS Chicago is reviving a quintessentially Chicago fundraiser, set to kick off Tuesday.

In a celebration of unique culinary combinations, renowned chefs Rick Bayless, Stephanie Izard and Hot Doug's Doug Sohn will craft their signature pizzas.

Exclusive to Piece Pizza, a new pizza will debut monthly. Each purchase of these specially curated pizzas will contribute $10 to PAWS Chicago.

Adding an adorable touch, the pizza boxes will showcase photos of adoptable pets as part of the "Slice to Meet You" campaign — a tempting indulgence for a good cause.

The inaugural offering this month features Hot Doug's pizza, spotlighting andouille sausage, smoked chicken and a flavorful Creole sauce. Following in February, Rick Bayless presents his pizza, with March reserved for a surprise creation by Stephanie Izard.

Last year, this fundraiser generated over $30,000 in donations for PAWS Chicago, a testament to the community's support for this worthy cause.