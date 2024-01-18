Expand / Collapse search
More than 100 cats, dogs recovering after fire erupts at P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park

By
Published 
Tinley Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Animals improving after P.A.W.S. Tinley Park fire

A Chicago area animal shelter is asking for help after a fire broke out in their laundry room on Wednesday. The fire led to the hospitalization of more than 100 animals.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A fire at the Tinley Park P.A.W.S. animal shelter led to the rescue of dozens of cats and dogs, with the four-legged friends now receiving care at a local animal hospital.

Thanks to the quick thinking of shelter volunteers, the more than 100 animals are expected to recover from the ordeal. Currently, they are recuperating at Midwest Animal Hospital in Orland Park, undergoing 48 hours of observation. Some suffered from smoke inhalation, and a few cats are still receiving oxygen.

While the animals rest and receive medical attention, P.A.W.S. Tinley Park is dealing with the aftermath of the dryer fire, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Although the fire was contained to the shelter's laundry room, smoke permeated the entire facility, causing significant damage.

Community members responded swiftly upon learning of the incident, providing blankets, towels, and other necessities to aid the shelter. The outpouring of generosity has continued throughout Thursday morning and afternoon.

The president of P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park says they will need to replace the damaged dryer. The extensive soot also necessitates repainting, replacing ceiling tiles, and other repairs to restore the shelter.