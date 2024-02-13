Pearl Jam to play 2 shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field during Dark Matter Tour

Pearl Jam is coming to Wigley Field in Chicago this summer after the release of their 12th studio album, Dark Matter.

The American rock band will embark on a 35-date worldwide tour this May after the new album is released on April 19.

In 2023, the members of Pearl Jam—Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Matt Cameron—cranked out their first album since 2020 in just three weeks.

Pearl Jam will be at Wrigley Field on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31.

Fans must pre-register by Sunday, Feb. 18, to be eligible to purchase tickets for the shows. For more information, visit TicketMaster.