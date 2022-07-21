Pedalheads summer camps training next generation of Chicago bike commuters

If you’ve ever taught a child to ride a bike, you know it can be thrilling, and a lot of running alongside a wobbly bike.

Now, there is help for little ones to conquer two wheels.

In a parking lot Thursday in Old Town, children ages 4-12 were learning to ride bikes.

"Before I learned to ride my bike, counselor helped me. Then after, I knew how to ride my bike by myself," 6-year-old Nathan said.

He said it’s now his favorite activity.

Anna, 5, confided that her mom didn’t know how to ride a bike until she was 7. Anna came into camp riding with training wheels and is now an expert on two wheels.

The smallest riders are gaining freedom and confidence at Pedalheads summer camps around Chicago.

Bikers learn the rules of the road long before they are old enough to drive.

Pedaheads regional manager Danae Warmsby said kids ride in mock intersections and practice looking both ways after stopping,

"We're hoping that they can use hand signals, do shoulder checks, understand what going through a mock intersection is like to help prepare them for the road when they're ready," Warmsby said.

The city of Chicago is adding 25 miles of concrete protected bike lanes this year with a goal to reach 400 miles of bikeways. These bikers will one day shift into city traffic. For now, it's pedaling and learning to stop.

"Crashes can happen but they are great learning opportunities to discuss you know what other skills we need to work on to avoid that," Warmsby said.

Cycling yields recreation, transportation and—to put a spin on it—a way of life.

Instructor Leah Williams said she loves teaching children to ride: "Teaching them that it’s ok to be afraid, and that you keep going and pick yourself back up."

Campers do get to ride on Chicago streets along with cars, pedestrians, animals and all the distractions of the street. In no time, they’ll be the next generation of Chicago bike commuters.