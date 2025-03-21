Pedestrian critically hurt in crash on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. The driver initially fled but later reported the crash to police, who are still investigating.



A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash Friday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The backstory:

She was walking on the crosswalk when she was struck by a car traveling northbound in the 1500 block of South Pulaski Road, according to police.

The 24-year-old driver kept going but later reported to police that he had been in a crash.

The victim, whose age is unknown, suffered several injuries in the crash. She was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash. Police said no citations have been issued at this time.