Pedestrian dead after being struck by car on Dan Ryan Expressway

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Stony Island feeder ramp Friday night.

At about 10:43 p.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a car-versus-pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 94.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival, ISP said.

The offending driver and vehicle were located near the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was provided by police.