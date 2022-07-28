Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Bishop Ford Freeway

A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway

The pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 around 3:41 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle near Sibley Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian, whose age and sex is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene police said.

It was not immediately clear why the pedestrian was on the roadway.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were expected to be closed for an hour as police investigate. Traffic is being diverted eastbound onto Sibley Boulevard.

No further information was immediately available.

