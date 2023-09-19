Pedestrian fatally struck in Joliet

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in southwest suburban Joliet.

Around 7 p.m., a Ford 250 pickup turned onto McDonough Street from Larkin Avenue and struck a 49-year-old woman who was in the westbound lanes around 7 p.m. The driver continued going westbound on McDonough Street but came back to the scene a short time later.

Paramedics took the woman to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where she later died. She has not yet been identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The 33-year-old driver of the truck was cited for failure to give information and render aid.