Pedestrian fatally struck on crosswalk in Niles

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning in northwest suburban Niles.

The 50-year-old woman was crossing Milwaukee Avenue around 8:25 a.m. when a GMC box truck struck her while taking a left-turn after traveling westbound on Maryland Street, according to Niles police.

The woman was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the box truck stayed on the scene after the crash.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is helping with the investigation.