Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's South Side

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV Monday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

At approximately 8:47 p.m., an 86-year-old man driving a black SUV struck an unidentified male victim in the 8900 block of S. Loomis.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial investigations suggest the driver was entering a parking lot when the collision occurred. No citations have been issued at this time.

Area Two Detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident. No further information is available at this time.