Pedestrian hit by fire truck in Old Town: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 14, 2024 5:20am CDT
Old Town
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was hit by a fire truck in Old Town Thursday evening, according to Chicago police. 

The Chicago Fire Department engine truck was responding to a fire with emergency lights and sirens when a female of unknown age walked into the road.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of West Division and North Sedgwick streets around 6 p.m. 

The victim suffered bruising to the left side of the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. 

Police said the incident remains under investigation. 