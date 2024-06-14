Pedestrian hit by fire truck in Old Town: police

A pedestrian was hit by a fire truck in Old Town Thursday evening, according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Fire Department engine truck was responding to a fire with emergency lights and sirens when a female of unknown age walked into the road.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of West Division and North Sedgwick streets around 6 p.m.

The victim suffered bruising to the left side of the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.