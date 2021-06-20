Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Lake County

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Wauconda Township Saturday night.

The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Route 120, west of Fisher Road.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, minutes before the crash, a 34-year-old pedestrian exited a vehicle on Route 120 and began walking along the shoulder.

He then entered the roadway in the westbound lanes and was struck by a Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 30-year-old man.

Due to the severity of the pedestrian's injuries, he was transported from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital via medical helicopter.

He is currently is critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash and why the pedestrian exited a vehicle on a busy roadway.