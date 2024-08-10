Pedestrian killed in crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near Chicago's Museum Campus.

The crash happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to Chicago police, a silver SUV traveling northbound struck a man who was in the street. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. Citiations were pending.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was severely injured and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.