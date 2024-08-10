Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in crash on Lake Shore Drive near South Loop

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 10, 2024 6:39am CDT
South Loop
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Driver early Saturday morning near Chicago's Museum Campus. The driver remained on scene and will face citations, police said.

The crash happened around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to Chicago police, a silver SUV traveling northbound struck a man who was in the street. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. Citiations were pending. 

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, was severely injured and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the incident.