Pedestrian killed crossing street in Park City crash

A man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Saturday in suburban Park City.

Around 11:30 p.m., a Honda was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of Belvidere Road when it struck a 53-year-old man who was crossing the street, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office identified him as Steven Crockett, of Waukegan. He died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, officials said.

Police said Crockett was wearing all dark clothing when he was struck. The Honda stopped in the center median after the crash.

Park City police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the collision.