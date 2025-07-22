Pedestrian killed in Downers Grove crash

The Brief A woman was fatally struck by a car while crossing Ogden Avenue Monday night in Downers Grove. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died; her identity has not yet been released. The driver remained at the scene, and police are investigating the crash.



A pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night in suburban Downers Grove.

What we know:

The pedestrian was crossing the street around 9:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to police.

She was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of her family.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation by Downers Grove police and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.