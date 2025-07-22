Pedestrian killed in Downers Grove crash
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night in suburban Downers Grove.
What we know:
The pedestrian was crossing the street around 9:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound, according to police.
She was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released, pending notification of her family.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation by Downers Grove police and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Downers Grove police.