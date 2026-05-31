Pedestrian killed in I-290 crash on Chicago's West Side, ISP says
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 290 on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning after being hit by a car.
What we know:
The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Pulaski Road, according to the Illinois State police.
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Two right lanes of I-290 and the ramp from Independence Avenue to I-290 were closed for nearly three hours. They reopened at 6:48 a.m.
What we don't know:
Police did not provide further details.
The exact circumstances of the crash were unclear.
Authorities have not identified the victim.