Pedestrian killed in I-290 crash on Chicago's West Side, ISP says

A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 290 on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning after being hit by a car.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 near Pulaski Road, according to the Illinois State police.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Two right lanes of I-290 and the ramp from Independence Avenue to I-290 were closed for nearly three hours. They reopened at 6:48 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details.

The exact circumstances of the crash were unclear.

Authorities have not identified the victim.