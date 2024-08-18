Pedestrian killed in Northwest Side crash
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in Belmon Heights late Saturday night.
Police said the man was walking in the 3300 block of North Harlem Avenue around 11:50 p.m. when he stepped into the street from between two parked cars. He was hit by a black SUV driven by a woman.
The pedestrian was severely injured and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene, and citations were issued.
Major Accident Detectives are investigating the crash.