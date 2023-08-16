Pedestrian killed after struck by car in Evanston

A woman died Tuesday night after she was hit by a car in north suburban Evanston.

About 9:36 p.m., the 60-year-old was attempting to cross the roadway mid-block in the 1300 block of Central Street when a vehicle traveling east struck her, Evanston police said.

The woman was taken to Northshore University Healthsystems Evanston Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m., police said. Officials identified her as Rabia Ahmad of Lincolnwood.

(Evanston police)

The driver, a 65-year-old Skokie man, was not injured and remained at the scene. Police said he showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Evanston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 847-866-5079 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and start your message with EPDTIP.