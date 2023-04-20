Pedestrian robbed after being hit by car on Chicago's West Side: police

A 30-year-old man told Chicago police that he was hit by a car and robbed in East Garfield Park Thursday morning.

The victim says he was crossing the street in the first block of South Kedzie Avenue at 12:36 a.m. when a white four-door sedan struck him.

Four men armed with a gun got out of the car and took the victim's personal belongings. The men got back in the sedan and fled southbound.

Police say the victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a cut on his thumb.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

Police initially reported that the victim was shot at. This was not a shooting incident.