Barrington High School fatally student struck by Metra train in northwest suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 12:19PM
Barrington
FOX 32 Chicago

PALATINE, Ill. - Barrington High School is mourning the loss of a student who was fatally struck by a Metra train Thursday morning in the northwest suburb.

Barrington 220 superintendent Dr. Craig Winkelman said in a statement the student was walking to school when they were accidentally struck by a train on Route 59 and Main Street.

"It is with great sadness that I share with you the tragic news of the passing of one of our Barrington High School students," Winkelman said in the statement. "The student’s family has been notified and is receiving support."

According to Metra (Union Pacific/Northwest Line), the train was scheduled to arrive in Chicago at 8:33 a.m. and made its last stop at Barrington before running express to Chicago due to the incident.

An extra inbound train originated from Palatine at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to make all stops to Chicago to accommodate riders.

Winkelman said it made more counselors available at Barrington High School to help support students.

Metra did not release further details about the incident. 